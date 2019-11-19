App
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2019 07:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

JD(U) will support Saryu Roy: Rajiv Ranjan Singh

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Senior Janata Dal (United) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh on November 19 said the party will support former Jharkhand minister Saryu Roy, who is contesting as an Independent candidate against Chief Minister Raghubar Das from Jamshedpur (East) in the assembly elections.

Singh, who said JD(U) is contesting the Jharkhand assembly elections on its own "with all its might", has withdrawn its prospective candidate from the Jamshedpur (East) to support Roy.

When asked whether Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will campaign for Roy, he said "if Roy requests."

Close

A close associate of Kumar, Singh is Leader of JD(U) Parliamentary Party in Lok Sabha.

Roy on Monday said his closeness with Bihar cm could be one of the reasons for BJP denying him the ticket.

First Published on Nov 19, 2019 07:35 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #JD(U) #Jharkhand #Jharkhand Assembly Polls 2019

