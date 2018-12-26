App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 26, 2018 10:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

JDS should contest all 28 LS seats in Karnataka, party local leaders tell Deve Gowda

Expressing their displeasure against the Congress, JD(S) workers have accused the party of not treating the junior partner in the ruling alliance 'respectfully', sources said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Unhappy with the Congress' 'big brother attitude' in the ruling coalition in Karnataka, JD(S) workers and local leaders have asked the leadership to contest all 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the coming Lok Sabha polls, party sources said.

Under the coalition arrangement, Congress and JD(S) had announced that they would fight the 2019 polls together.

JDS workers and local level leaders conveyed their position to the party supremo and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda during preparatory meetings in eight districts, the sources said.

Expressing their displeasure against the Congress, JD(S) workers have accused the party of not treating the junior partner in the ruling alliance 'respectfully', sources said.

related news

Their attitude is like that of a 'big brother', they alleged and said that the Congress was "overlooking" the conditions agreed upon during the government formation. Confirming the development, former JD(S) MLC and spokesperson Ramesh Babu said party workers and leaders had opined that the JD(S) should contest all 28 seats on a 'friendly basis' in the coming parliamentary election.

"Workers feel that it is better to contest in all 28 parliamentary constituencies in Karnataka in the coming election," he told PTI.

The Congress and JD(S) reportedly have difficulty in seat sharing in most of the old Mysuru region constituencies, where JD(S) is a dominant force and Congress has its sitting MPs.

Stating that JD(S) had demanded 12 parliamentary seats, party sources said there was no positive response from Congress to this. Dismayed over Congress' "big brotherly attitude", citing issues that allegedly recently cropped up over appointments of heads to boards and corporations, the sources said the leaders and workers had suggested that since JD(S) is part of the coalition government, they could have friendly contests in all 28 seats, instead of levelling charges against that party.

Meetings have taken place in Bengaluru, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Tumkur, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga and Mysuru, they said, adding that after January 3, Deve Gowda would elicit the opinion of party workers in the other districts. Congress and JD(S) that had fought bitterly against each other, especially in old Mysuru region, joined hands to form a coalition government after the May 12 assembly polls threw up a hung assembly.
First Published on Dec 26, 2018 10:32 pm

tags #India #Karnataka #Politics

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.