App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 01, 2019 09:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

JD(S) demands 12 LS seats in Karnataka; blueprint to be prepared soon

The former prime minister asserted that the coalition government in Karnataka was strong and was not in "jeopardy".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

As the Congress and its ruling partner JD(S) work out a seat-sharing strategy in Karnataka, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda on January 1 said his party should get 12 of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in the southern state in the forthcoming general election.

The Janata Dal (Secular) supremo also said the blueprint for seat-sharing will first be discussed at the state level by the coalition coordination committee chaired by senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah and then, finalised by the heads of both the parties after the ongoing winter session of Parliament.

"The seat sharing will be on a 2:1 formula. After the formation of the coalition government, this formula was adopted in allocating portfolios, (heads of) boards and corporations. Naturally, the same formula will apply to Lok Sabha seats," Deve Gowda told reporters.

According to the formula, 11 seats should come to the JD(S) and the party was seeking one extra seat, he said, noting that differences, if any, would be sorted out after deliberating with Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

related news

Asked if the JD(S) will go it alone in the Lok Sabha polls if the Congress does not agree to give 12 seats to it, the former prime minister said, "That issue will not arise. This formula has been implemented smoothly all these days. No need to come to a hurried conclusion."

"This will be discussed at the state level and then, at the national level. Ultimately, Rahul Gandhi and myself will discuss and finalise," he said, adding that the JD(S) had got seats in accordance with this formula in the past, when it had allied with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Asked about the Karnataka president of the JD(S), H Vishwanath, threatening to quit if he was ignored, Deve Gowda said, "That is created by the local media. There will be no such thing."

He said more powers and bigger roles will be given to JD(S) leaders at all levels.

The former prime minister asserted that the coalition government in Karnataka was strong and was not in "jeopardy".
First Published on Jan 1, 2019 08:56 pm

tags #India #Karnataka #Politics

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.