English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Jazeera Airways launches direct flights to Bengaluru

    Kuwait's leading low-cost airline, operating regionally and internationally, started its India operations with Hyderabad in October 2017.

    PTI
    November 01, 2022 / 04:15 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Jazeera Airways said on Tuesday it will start its service to Bengaluru on November 3 flying to the city two times a week on Thursdays and Saturdays, with prices starting from Rs 19,999 one way to Kuwait.

    Kuwait's leading low-cost airline, operating regionally and internationally, started its India operations with Hyderabad in October 2017.

    It has grown serving up to eight destinations in India and now has 30 direct services to Kuwait and beyond from this country, the airline said in a statement.

    Regional Manager- South Asia, Romana Parvi said: "We are very excited to fly into the Garden City with two services per week connecting the Indian Expat population from Kuwait to India and taking our valued passengers back from India to Kuwait and beyond to a large number of leisure and pilgrimage destinations."

    This launch comes as part of the airline's expansion in India, with Jazeera Airways now flying to all destinations available under the bilateral arrangement between the two countries, the statement added.
    PTI
    Tags: #Bengaluru #Hyderabad #India #Jazeera Airways #Kuwait
    first published: Nov 1, 2022 04:15 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.