App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 08:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jaya's nephew and niece entitled to her properties: Madras HC

With regard to self acquisitions of Jayalalithaa, the petitioner and the respondent are the legal heirs as per Section 15(1)(d) of the Hindu Succession Act,1956.

PTI

Two days after it declared the nephew and niece of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa as her legal heir, the Madras High Court on Friday said the duo was entitled to her properties under the Hindu Sucession Act.

A division bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and Abdul Quddhose passed an order in which it stated that Deepak and Deepa, nephew and niece of Jayalalithaa were her legal heir as per section 15(2)(a) of the Hindu Succession Act, 1956 "... Hence, in the order passed on May 27 it has been inadvertently stated that the petitioner (Deepak) and Deepa have become the legal heirs of Late Chief Minister Dr J Jayalalithaa under Entry IV Class II of Hindu Succession Act, 1956," it said.

However, in respect of the properties inherited by the former Chief Minister from her mother, the petitioner and the respondent are legal heirs as per Section 15(2)(a) of the Act.

Close

With regard to self acquisitions of Jayalalithaa, the petitioner and the respondent are the legal heirs as per Section 15(1)(d) of the Hindu Succession Act,1956.

related news

Accordingly, they are entitled to succeed to the estate of their aunt, the court said.

Meanwhile, referring to the arrival of Deepa at Jayalalithaa's 'Veda Nilayam' residence here and addressing the media, Advocate General Vijay Narayan made a mention before the bench that she 'made a scene.'

The bench then asked the counsel for Deepak and Deepa to instruct their clients to desist from such acts and advised the duo to proceed legally in matters relating to their aunt's assets.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 29, 2020 08:46 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #J Jayalalithaa #Madras High Court #Tamil Nadu

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus lockdown: Migrant labourer’s body found In Shramik train toilet

Coronavirus lockdown: Migrant labourer’s body found In Shramik train toilet

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra to give Rs 50 lakh insurance cover to frontline workers: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra to give Rs 50 lakh insurance cover to frontline workers: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

COVID-19 impact | Re-mobilisation of workforce at project sites an arduous task: Voltas

COVID-19 impact | Re-mobilisation of workforce at project sites an arduous task: Voltas

most popular

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.