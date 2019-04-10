Jayant Sinha files nomination from Hazaribagh seat

Union Minister and BJP leader Jayant Sinha on Wednesday filed his nomination papers for the Hazaribagh Lok Sabha constituency.

Chief Minister Raghubar Das and Union Minister Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu accompanied Sinha as he submitted the papers to the Hazaribagh Deputy Commissioner-cum-Returning Officer.

Later, addressing an election rally, Das said the 2019 general elections are vital as "India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to become world power."

The chief minister alleged that the opposition 'Mahagathbandhan' neither has a vision to lead the country nor can it protect the country terrorism.

Das claimed Modi alone could take effective decisions as seen during Uri and Balakot strikes.

In his speech, Prabhu claimed none could prevent Modi from returning to power as the NDA government has done massive development works across the country in last five years.

Sinha claimed that voters were so impressed with the performance of Modi that it boosted his morale and helped him work for the development of Hazaribagh constituency.

Election in the Hazaribagh Lok Sabha seat will be held on May 6.