App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
May 22, 2018 02:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Draft air passenger charter proposes refund for flight delays

If a domestic airline cancels a flight or delays it for more than four hours, the passenger will be eligible for a full refund.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha on Tuesday unveiled a draft air passenger charter, which aims to improve passenger experience in the country.

The draft charter has been placed in the public domain for comments.

According to the charter, passengers will be compensated if an airline is at fault for any delay. If a domestic airline cancels a flight or delays it for more than four hours, the passenger will be eligible for a full refund.

If a passenger cancels the air ticket within 24 hours of booking it, and if the provided travel is to take place after 96 hours, then the passenger will be able to cancel the ticket without any charge.

related news

The charter also specifies that cancellation charges should not be more than the sum of the basic fare and fuel surcharge.

Make phone calls on-board flights

In a related development, Sinha also announced that both domestic and international airlines operating in India are now allowed to offer internet and mobile services on-board its aircraft to passengers in Indian airspace. Airlines, however, will require a licence from aviation authorities.

Moneycontrol first reported the Telecom Commission had given its approval for usage of mobile devices for calling and browsing the Internet on-board.

Online Thrust

In line with the Modi government’s ‘Digital India’ initiative, the Civil Aviation Ministry also launched the DigiYatra and Air Sewa applications to ease passenger pain points.

DigiYatra is aimed to digitise end-to-end air travel experience. It has a single-point verification requirement, enhanced security and is compliant of technical standards, the ministry said in a tweet.

The ministry also said that it is working on upgrading the Air Sewa application “to ensure timely and effective handling of customer grievances.” The app will likely allow passengers to check updated flight status and register DigiYatra IDs, the ministry added.

Speaking at a press conference, Sinha announced that the draft passenger charter will ensure passenger safety, adding that its provisions will be effective in 30-60 days.

tags #aviation #Current Affairs #Draft Air Passenger Charter #India #Jayant Sinha

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.