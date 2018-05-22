Draft air passenger charter proposes refund for flight delays

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha on Tuesday unveiled a draft air passenger charter, which aims to improve passenger experience in the country.

The draft charter has been placed in the public domain for comments.

According to the charter, passengers will be compensated if an airline is at fault for any delay. If a domestic airline cancels a flight or delays it for more than four hours, the passenger will be eligible for a full refund.

If a passenger cancels the air ticket within 24 hours of booking it, and if the provided travel is to take place after 96 hours, then the passenger will be able to cancel the ticket without any charge.

The charter also specifies that cancellation charges should not be more than the sum of the basic fare and fuel surcharge.

Make phone calls on-board flights

In a related development, Sinha also announced that both domestic and international airlines operating in India are now allowed to offer internet and mobile services on-board its aircraft to passengers in Indian airspace. Airlines, however, will require a licence from aviation authorities.

Moneycontrol first reported the Telecom Commission had given its approval for usage of mobile devices for calling and browsing the Internet on-board.

Online Thrust

In line with the Modi government’s ‘Digital India’ initiative, the Civil Aviation Ministry also launched the DigiYatra and Air Sewa applications to ease passenger pain points.

DigiYatra is aimed to digitise end-to-end air travel experience. It has a single-point verification requirement, enhanced security and is compliant of technical standards, the ministry said in a tweet.



To ensure seamless, safe and delightful passenger air travel experience, we are launching a series of initiatives such as Passenger Charter, #DigiYatra, #AirSewa app and enabling WiFi connectivity in flights. (2/n) pic.twitter.com/IG06T0viw9

The ministry also said that it is working on upgrading the Air Sewa application “to ensure timely and effective handling of customer grievances.” The app will likely allow passengers to check updated flight status and register DigiYatra IDs, the ministry added.

Speaking at a press conference, Sinha announced that the draft passenger charter will ensure passenger safety, adding that its provisions will be effective in 30-60 days.