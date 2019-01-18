Jayant Sinha denies saying 'unstable govt' likely after Lok Sabha polls

Union Minister Jayant Sinha on January 17 denied having said that India not getting a stable government was the “most likely” outcome of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Disputing the comment, Sinha said in a tweet that he was misquoted. He added that his “most likely scenario is that the 2019 elections have already been won under the inspiring leadership of the Hon. PM Shri Narendra Modi ji.”

Earlier, reports had quoted him as saying: "If indeed we end up in a situation where we do not have a strong, stable government, [which] I think that is in fact the most likely case, I think that will be something that will not be good for India going forward."



Media is misquoting me from the #CNBCTV18IBLA Countdown To 2019 Lok Sabha Polls. My most likely scenario is that the 2019 elections have already been won under the inspiring leadership of the Hon. PM Shri Narendra Modi ji.https://t.co/unAdvUr4TB

— Jayant Sinha (@jayantsinha) January 17, 2019

Sinha was speaking at CNBC-TV18's India Business Leadership Awards.

The Minister of State for Civil Aviation added that the country had transformed and that the priority now is to inform people about the change.

"For us the goal is to inform, to ensure that people understand all that we have done and all that is at risk consequently," Sinha said.

With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s recent loses in three ‘Hindi heartland’ states of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and coming together of several opposition parties to take on the saffron party in the Lok Sabha polls, political observers have suggest that there is a possibility of India returning to the coalition government era.

Lok Sabha elections are expected to happen in April-May.