App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 18, 2019 03:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jayant Sinha denies saying 'unstable govt' likely after Lok Sabha polls

The Minister of State for Civil Aviation added that the country had transformed and that the priority now is to inform people about the change

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Union Minister Jayant Sinha on January 17 denied having said that India not getting a stable government was the “most likely” outcome of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Disputing the comment, Sinha said in a tweet that he was misquoted. He added that his “most likely scenario is that the 2019 elections have already been won under the inspiring leadership of the Hon. PM Shri Narendra Modi ji.”

Earlier, reports had quoted him as saying: "If indeed we end up in a situation where we do not have a strong, stable government, [which] I think that is in fact the most likely case, I think that will be something that will not be good for India going forward."

Sinha was speaking at CNBC-TV18's India Business Leadership Awards.

related news

The Minister of State for Civil Aviation added that the country had transformed and that the priority now is to inform people about the change.

"For us the goal is to inform, to ensure that people understand all that we have done and all that is at risk consequently," Sinha said.

With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s recent loses in three ‘Hindi heartland’ states of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and coming together of several opposition parties to take on the saffron party in the Lok Sabha polls, political observers have suggest that there is a possibility of India returning to the coalition government era.

Lok Sabha elections are expected to happen in April-May.
First Published on Jan 18, 2019 09:03 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Jayant Sinha #Politics

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.