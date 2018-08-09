JNU holds first off-campus convocation in over four decades

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), for the first time in 46 years hosted its convocation event off-campus. According to a report in The Times of India, the event took place at the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) auditorium, and was attended by 400 PhD students from 13 schools of the university.

Around 21 students did not attend the event, while a few others did not register for it, while one of the students refused to shake hands with the vice-chancellor, the report said.

The selection of the venue was questioned by students, who considered the Convention Centre at JNU to be big enough to host the function.

The university had reportedly changed the location stating lack of space. Some students who attended the function said that there were many empty seats in the hall. Mediapersons were not allowed to attend the convocation, while students' cellphones were not permitted inside the auditorium.

The Students' Union at JNU had asked for the event to be boycotted, accusing the vice-chancellor of "curbing democratic rights of students".

The chief guest for the event was JNU chancellor and Niti Aayog member VK Saraswat.