Javed Akhtar defamation case: Bombay HC directs Kangana Ranaut to approach single bench

A Division Bench of Justices SS Shinde and NJ Jamadar directed Kangana Ranaut to approach the single bench for a hearing in the matter.

Moneycontrol News
July 26, 2021 / 01:28 PM IST

The Bombay High Court on July 26 asked Kangana Ranaut to approach a single bench for hearing the defamation case filed against her by lyricist Javed Akhtar.

While hearing Ranaut's plea seeking quashing of proceedings initiated by a city magistrate on a criminal defamation complaint filed against her by Akhtar, a Division Bench of Justices SS Shinde and NJ Jamadar directed Ranaut to approach a single bench for a hearing in the matter, the Bar & Bench reported.

In an appeal filed through advocate Rizwan Siddiquee, Ranaut had claimed that the Andheri metropolitan magistrate's court initiated proceedings against her by relying only on the police's report and did not examine witnesses independently.

Akhtar filed a criminal complaint against Ranaut in November 2020 before the magistrate for allegedly making defamatory and baseless comments against him in television interviews.

In December, the court directed the suburban Juhu police to conduct an inquiry. After the police stated in its report that an offense was made out on the face of it and a further probe was needed, the court initiated criminal proceedings against Ranaut and issued a summons to her in February.

Meanwhile, the court also dismissed Akhtar's intervention application wherein he alleged that actor Kangana Ranaut had deliberately failed to disclose facts to get a favourable order for her passport renewal.

The Bench has said, if courts allow one such intervention, they will be flooded with similar such intervention applications, as per the report.

The court suggested that Akhtar approach the complainant in the case, or the public prosecutor's office to raise his grievances.
first published: Jul 26, 2021 01:28 pm

