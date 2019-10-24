Jat Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Jat Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Jat Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Jat constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Jat is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Sangli district. This seat is reserved for General category.Below is the Maharashtra Poll Jat Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Jagtap Vilasrav Narayan won this seat by a margin of 17698 votes, which was 10.46% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 169238 votes.
Prakash (Anna) Shivajirao Shendage won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the NCP candidate by a margin of 4667 votes. BJP polled 147697 votes, 39.49% of the total votes polled.
First Published on Oct 24, 2019 07:37 am