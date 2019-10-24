Jat Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Jat Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Jat is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Sangli district. This seat is reserved for General category.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Jagtap Vilasrav Narayan won this seat by a margin of 17698 votes, which was 10.46% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 169238 votes.