Jaswant Singh passes away: Condolences pour in for the veteran leader

Former union minister Jaswant Singh passed away on September 27 at the age of 82.

A retired officer of the Indian Army, he was a founding member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and held key portfolios such as finance, defence and external affairs in Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Union Cabinet.

Singh, who suffered from a prolonged illness, is survived by his son Manvendra Singh, a former Member of Parliament and member of the Indian National Congress (INC).

After the news, condolences for Singh's death began pouring in.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said “Jaswant Singh ji served our nation diligently, first as a soldier and later during his long association with politics. During Atal ji’s government, he handled crucial portfolios and left a strong mark in the worlds of finance, defence and external affairs. Saddened by his demise.

“Jaswant Singh ji will be remembered for his unique perspective on matters of politics and society. He also contributed to the strengthening of the BJP. I will always remember our interactions. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti,” he added.

The PM further said: "Spoke to Shri Manvendra Singh and expressed condolences on the unfortunate demise of Shri Jaswant Singh Ji. True to his nature, Jaswant Ji fought his illness with immense courage for the last six years."

Union Defence Minister and fellow BJP leader Rajnath Singh tweeted: "Deeply pained by the passing away of veteran BJP leader & former Minister, Shri Jaswant Singh ji. He served the nation in several capacities including the charge of Raksha Mantri. He distinguished himself as an effective Minister and Parliamentarian."

BJP National General Secretary, Ram Madhav tweeted: "Sh Jaswant Singh was a scholar-leader of great majesty, integrity and credibility. Made a mark for himself as d Foreign Minister n Defense Minister in Vajpayee govt. End of another stalwart of a glorious past era. My sincere condolences to Manvendra n family. Om Shanti." (sic)