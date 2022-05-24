English
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Japanese PM Fumio Kishida receives PM Modi at Quad Leaders' Summit in Tokyo

    Prime Minister Modi will attend the summit of the Quad leaders which is aimed at further bolstering cooperation among the member nations of the influential grouping and discussing developments in the strategic Indo-Pacific region.

    PTI
    May 24, 2022 / 07:24 AM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File image)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File image)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Tuesday received by his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida at the Quad Leaders' Summit here. Prime Minister Modi will attend the summit of the Quad leaders which is aimed at further bolstering cooperation among the member nations of the influential grouping and discussing developments in the strategic Indo-Pacific region.

    Besides Modi, the Quad summit here will be attended by US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. The Quad or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue comprises India, the US, Japan and Australia.

    Modi will hold separate bilateral meetings with Biden, Kishida and Albanese on the sidelines of the summit.



    PTI
    #Current Affairs #Fumio Kishida #India
    first published: May 24, 2022 07:24 am
