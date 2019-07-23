App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2019 06:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Japanese Encephalitis toll in Assam climbs to 110

The nine Japanese Encephalitis (JE) deaths were reported from Goalpara, Sonitpur, Barpeta, Dhubri, Bongaigaon and Kokrajhar districts.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Japanese Encephalitis death toll in Assam since the beginning of this month rose to 110 with nine more casualties being reported in the last three days, according to a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin on July 23.

The nine Japanese Encephalitis (JE) deaths were reported from Goalpara, Sonitpur, Barpeta, Dhubri, Bongaigaon and Kokrajhar districts.

Goalpara district reported three deaths, Sonitpur two, while Barpeta, Dhubri, Bongaigaon and Kokrajhar district reported one death each, the bulletin said.

Close

The nine persons who died of JE were admitted to different hospitals in the six districts.

The number of Japanese Encephalitis positive cases in the state since the beginning of this month climbed to 477 with 38 new cases being registered in the last three days, the bulletin added.
First Published on Jul 23, 2019 05:50 pm

tags #Health #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.