MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 bring to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Japanese Ambassador to India visits oxygen generation plant in Meghalaya

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United Nation Development Programme (UNDP) in collaboration with the Government of Japan has set up 3 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) plants in Meghalaya at Tura Civil Hospital in West Garo Hills district, Nongpoh Civil Hospital in Ri-Bhoi district and Jowai maternal and child hospital in West Jaintia Hills district.

PTI
November 25, 2021 / 10:31 AM IST
(Representative image)

(Representative image)

Japan’s Ambassador to India Satoshi Suzuki visited an oxygen generation plant in Ri-Bhoi district which was funded by the Japanese Embassy and the UNDP to boost health infrastructure in Meghalaya, officials said.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United Nation Development Programme (UNDP) in collaboration with the Government of Japan has set up 3 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) plants in Meghalaya at Tura Civil Hospital in West Garo Hills district, Nongpoh Civil Hospital in Ri-Bhoi district and Jowai maternal and child hospital in West Jaintia Hills district.

The PSA plant at Civil Hospital Nongpoh with the capacity of 150 LPM was installed and commissioned on June 7 and is catering to about 20 to 25 COVID-19 beds, Health Services director Aman War told PTI.

"Visited the medical oxygen generation plant at the Nongpoh Civil Hospital, Meghalaya, which was provided by the Government of Japan through @UNDP_India. Hope that this oxygen generation plant will help as many people as possible for a long time to come," Suzuki tweeted.

Meghalaya Health Minister James PK Sangma welcomed the visit of Japan’s Ambassador to India to the state on Wednesday. I’m also glad to see that the Oxygen Plant is functional & is providing the hospital with much-needed oxygen supply to cater to the needs of the public.

Close

Related stories

It was a privilege for me to welcome the Ambassador of Japan to India, Mr Satoshi Suzuki during the visit to the Oxygen Generation Plant at Civil Hospital, Nongpoh, the minister tweeted.

Our Govt. has partnered with the Japanese Embassy & @UNDP for boosting the health infrastructure of the state. Medical oxygen is vital for optimal management of many health conditions & holds utmost importance in the field of healthcare, the minister added.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Japan #Meghalaya #oxygen
first published: Nov 25, 2021 10:35 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Expansion in NPS investment universe will help us generate better returns for subscribers: ICICI Pru Pension CEO

Simply Save | Expansion in NPS investment universe will help us generate better returns for subscribers: ICICI Pru Pension CEO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.