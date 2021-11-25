Japanese Ambassador to India visits oxygen generation plant in Meghalaya

(Representative image)

Japan’s Ambassador to India Satoshi Suzuki visited an oxygen generation plant in Ri-Bhoi district which was funded by the Japanese Embassy and the UNDP to boost health infrastructure in Meghalaya, officials said.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United Nation Development Programme (UNDP) in collaboration with the Government of Japan has set up 3 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) plants in Meghalaya at Tura Civil Hospital in West Garo Hills district, Nongpoh Civil Hospital in Ri-Bhoi district and Jowai maternal and child hospital in West Jaintia Hills district.

The PSA plant at Civil Hospital Nongpoh with the capacity of 150 LPM was installed and commissioned on June 7 and is catering to about 20 to 25 COVID-19 beds, Health Services director Aman War told PTI.

"Visited the medical oxygen generation plant at the Nongpoh Civil Hospital, Meghalaya, which was provided by the Government of Japan through @UNDP_India. Hope that this oxygen generation plant will help as many people as possible for a long time to come," Suzuki tweeted.

Meghalaya Health Minister James PK Sangma welcomed the visit of Japan’s Ambassador to India to the state on Wednesday. I’m also glad to see that the Oxygen Plant is functional & is providing the hospital with much-needed oxygen supply to cater to the needs of the public.

It was a privilege for me to welcome the Ambassador of Japan to India, Mr Satoshi Suzuki during the visit to the Oxygen Generation Plant at Civil Hospital, Nongpoh, the minister tweeted.

Our Govt. has partnered with the Japanese Embassy & @UNDP for boosting the health infrastructure of the state. Medical oxygen is vital for optimal management of many health conditions & holds utmost importance in the field of healthcare, the minister added.