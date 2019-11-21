App
Last Updated : Nov 21, 2019 03:59 PM IST

Japan PM Shinzo Abe likely to visit India in December for summit with PM Modi: Report

The Sun temple in Konark in Odisha is being considered as one of the venues for the meet, due to its picturesque background

Narendra Modi_Shinzo Abe
Narendra Modi_Shinzo Abe

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is likely to visit India in December for his annual summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, The Indian Express has reported.

According to report, governments of both the countries are working on dates between December 13 and 17 for the summit meeting.

The report states that the Indian side is scouting for locations for the meet, and Assam and Odisha are being considered as the possible venues for the summit. While Guwahati is reportedly the first choice, Odisha capital Bhubaneshwar has emerged as the top contender.

The Sun temple in Konark in Odisha is also being considered, owing to its picturesque background comparable to the October summit between Chinese Premier Xi Jinping and PM Modi in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu.

Sources told the newspaper that before Abe's visit, India and Japan are expected to hold the first 2+2 ministerial meeting between the Foreign and Defence ministers from both the sides on November 30. According to the report, this will lay the groundwork for the Modi-Abe meet in December.

In 2017, during Abe's India visit, a roadshow in Ahmedabad was organised for him while during Modi's visit to Japan in 2018, Abe had hosted him at his ancestral home in Yamanashi.

The report states that this time around, states in India's Northeast were identified as possible venues for the summit, considering Japanese involvement in some of the projects in the region.

Sources told the newspaper that these projects, under India's Act East policy, are being governed by the North East Forum, which is presided over by the Japanese ambassador to India and the Foreign Secretary.

While this will be Abe's first visit to India after PM Modi got reelected in May this year, the two leaders have met four times before at various events, including at the G20 and G7 summits in Osaka and Biarritz respectively.

