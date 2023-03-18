 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Japan PM Fumio Kishida likely to unveil 'Indo-Pacific Plan for Peace' during visit to India

Mar 18, 2023 / 09:21 PM IST

The Japanese prime minister is expected to unveil his 'Free and Open Indo-Pacific Plan for Peace' during a lecture being organised by the Indian Council of World Affairs at the Sushma Swaraj Bhavan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to unveil his plan for a "free and open Indo-Pacific" with a focus on India's increasingly significant role in the region during his visit to New Delhi on Monday.

The evolving situation in the Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China's rising military assertiveness is also likely to figure in wide-ranging talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kishida.

The Japanese prime minister is scheduled to arrive on Monday morning on an around 27-hour-long visit to New Delhi with an aim to further expand bilateral ties in a range of areas including defence and security, trade and investment and high technology.

Modi and Kishida are also set to discuss priorities for India's presidency of G20 and Japan's presidency of the G7.