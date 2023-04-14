 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

Japan, India and France launch creditors meeting on Sri Lanka debt

Reuters
Apr 14, 2023 / 06:11 AM IST

It remains uncertain, however, whether Sri Lanka's biggest bilateral creditor - China - will join the initiative launched by Japan, this year's G7 chair, with the aim of kicking off a series of meetings among Sri Lanka's creditors.

Japan, India and France launch creditors meeting on Sri Lanka debt

Japan, India and France on Thursday announced a common platform for talks among bilateral creditors to coordinate restructuring of Sri Lanka's debt, a move they hope would serve as a model for solving the debt woes of middle-income economies.

It remains uncertain, however, whether Sri Lanka's biggest bilateral creditor - China - will join the initiative launched by Japan, this year's G7 chair, with the aim of kicking off a series of meetings among Sri Lanka's creditors.

"To be able to launch this negotiation process gathering such a broad-based group of creditors is a historical outcome," Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki told a briefing.

"This committee is open to all creditors," he said.