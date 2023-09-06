Janmashtami 2023 Bank Holiday: Is today or tomorrow a bank holiday for Janmasthami? Check state-wise list

On the occasion of Janmashtami (Shravan Vd-8) and Shri Krishna Ashtami on September 7, 2023, banks will remain closed in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Jammu, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar.

All private and government offices in Delhi will remain closed on September 8-10 while banks and financial establishments in the New Delhi district will be shut during G20 weekend.

India is hosting the G20 Summit and the main event will be held in New Delhi on September 9-10. The summit will see 29 heads of states as well as top officials of the European Union and guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations attending the three-day event.

Banks across India will be closed on September 6 and 7 for Shri Krishna Janmashtami, as per the RBI calendar. There are 16 days in September when many private and public sector banks will remain closed due to bank holidays.

This includes second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines.

However, ATMs, cash deposits, online banking and mobile banking will continue to function.

List of bank holidays in September

September 8, 2023: Banks closed in Delhi for G20 meet.

September 18: Varsiddhi Vinayak Vrata and Vinayaka Chaturthi.

Banks are closed in Karnataka and Telangana

September 19: Ganesh Chaturthi- Banks are closed in Gujarat,

Maharashtra, Orissa, Tamil Nadu, and Goa.

September 20: Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day) and Nuakhai - Banks are

closed in Orissa and Goa.

September 22: Shree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day- Banks are closed

September 23: Fourth Saturday and Maharaja Hari Singh’s birthday-- Banks are closed in Jammu and Srinagar.

September 25: Birth anniversary of Shrimant Sankardeva- Banks are

closed in Assam.

September 27: Milad-e-Sherif (Birthday of Prophet Mohammad)-

Banks are closed in Jammu and Kerala.

September 28: Eid-e-Milad or Eid-e-Miladunnabi (Birthday of

Prophet Mohammad)- Banks are closed in Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra,

Karnataka, Tanil Nadu, Uttara Khand, Telangana, Manipur, Uttara

Pradesh, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand.

September 29: Indrajatra and Friday after Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi-- banks are closed in Sikkim, Jammu and Srinagar.