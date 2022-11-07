Janet Yellen to visit India on Nov 11 to bolster economic ties

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will visit New Delhi on November 11 to bolster US-India economic ties. She will participate in a meeting of the US-India Economic and Financial Partnership (EFP) and visit the Microsoft India Development Center to meet technology sector leaders, Treasury said in an official statement.

Yellen will then hold a bilateral meeting with Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss India's assumption of the G20 presidency as the group of major economies continues to struggle with deep divisions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. She will also sign a joint statement on the EFP dialogue with Sitharaman.

"For India, we clearly also will expect if the war is continuing, that there will likely be negative continuing economic fallout that the G20 will need to address and clearly highlight Russia's culpability for the war and the fallout," a Treasury official told reporters.

Treasury officials said they were continuing to discuss with G7 allies and Australia how to set a price cap on Russian oil exports aimed at limiting Moscow's revenues while keeping Russian crude on the market, but declined to offer a timeline for announcing it, according to reports.

While India has become a major buyer of Russian crude, the US is not trying to pressure India to reduce such purchases, and the price cap was not a major focus of Yellen's trip, a second Treasury official said.

After concluding her day-long visit to India, Yellen will travel to Indonesia on November 12 for a joint meeting of G20 finance and health ministers before joining President Joe Biden at the G20 leaders summit on November 15 and 16, the Treasury said.

In these and bilateral meetings, the first Treasury officials said Yellen will seek cooperation from G20 counterparts in improving the resilience of the global economy as it continues to weaken in the face of high energy and food costs and inflation. These efforts will include stronger debt restructuring efforts and more work to build up food security.