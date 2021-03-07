Janaushadhi centres help poor, middle-class families save around Rs 3,600 crore every year: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File image: Twitter/@BJP4India)

The Janaushadhi Kendra are helping people from poor and middle-class families to save around Rs 3,600 crore every year, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he encouraged people to try and use the medicines from these centres.

The prime minister dedicated to the nation the 7,500th Janaushadhi Kendra at NEIGRIHMS in Shillong on March 7 through a video conference.

The Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) aims to provide quality medicines at an affordable price. From 86 centres in 2014, the number of stores under the scheme has grown to 7,500, covering all districts of the country. Of these, more than 1,000 centres are being run by women, said the PM.

“We had less than 100 Janaushadhi centres till 2014. Today, we have 7,500 and we are focused on our target of opening 10,000 centres very soon,” said PM Modi.

The PMBJP is transforming the lives of millions in the country by ensuring access to quality generic medicines at affordable prices and aims at making India healthy and wealthy, said PM Modi, adding that around Rs 50,000 crore is being saved by families every year with the help of generic medicines.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister encouraged people to try and use medicines from these centres.

He further talked about ‘Made in India’ COVID-19 vaccines. “India is not only helping itself but also the world in terms of COVID-19 vaccination,” he added.

He also interacted with beneficiaries of the scheme from different parts of the country.

To create more awareness about 'Janaushadhi', an entire week -- from March 1 to March 7 -- is being celebrated as "Janaushadhi Week" across the nation, with the theme of "Jan Aushadhi -- Seva Bhi, Rozgar Bhi".

(With inputs from PTI)