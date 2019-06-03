App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2019 08:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Janata Dal (United) executive meet on June 9

Tyagi also asserted that his party was and would remain part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The national executive of the JD(U) will meet in Patna on June 9, days after the party declined to be part of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre in protest against the "symbolic representation" of one ministerial berth offered to it. JD(U) spokesperson K C Tyagi on June 3 said the national executive meeting was necessitated as the party had to complete its organisational election and other procedures by October, in line with the Election Commission's (EC) directives.

"Not much politics should be read into it," he said.

Though JD(U) president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has refuted suggestions of any difference with its ally, but his decision to induct eight legislators of his party as ministers in his government while leaving out the BJP has fuelled speculation of acrimony between the two parties.

Close

Tyagi also asserted that his party was and would remain part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

related news

He was responding to a question about senior RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh's suggestion that all non-BJP parties should join hands, seen to be aimed at Kumar.

The JD(U) had broken its ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2013 and joined hands with its arch rival, the RJD, in the 2015 Bihar Assembly polls, handing a massive defeat to the saffron party.

However, Kumar's ties with Lalu Prasad's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) soon soured and he struck an alliance with the BJP again in 2017.

The NDA swept the state in the just-concluded Lok Sabha polls, winning 39 of the 40 seats.

However, Kumar refused the BJP's offer of one ministerial berth in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to his party. The JD(U) did not agree with the symbolic representation offered to it, he had said.

JD(U) sources said the party deserved three berths in the central government.
First Published on Jun 3, 2019 08:05 pm

tags #Bihar #Current Affairs #India #Janata Dal (United) #JD(U) #Politics

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.