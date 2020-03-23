Janata Curfew: Twitter takes down Rajinikanth's video, here is why

Actor-politician Rajinikanth's video post urging people to support ‘Janata Curfew’ was taken down by Twitter on complaints of misinformation, NDTV has reported.

India observed ‘Janata curfew’ on March 22 on the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help check the spread of coronavirus, aka COVID-19. Positive cases have been steadily increasing in the country.

A day ahead, Superstar Rajinikanth - as he is fondly called - posted a video on his official Twitter handle in which he reportedly said that the virus was at its second stage in India. He appealed to people to stay indoors to stop the country from moving to the third stage - community transmission.

He further said that “to prevent community transmission, the virus needs to be curbed totally for 12 to 14 hours.”

As soon as the video was posted from his handle, many started calling out the video for spreading ‘fake news’. Many netizens criticised the post and raised questions about how staying at home for 12-14 hours could prevent the pandemic from entering Stage 3 in India.

After this, the tweet was taken down. His timeline now shows a message, saying, “This Tweet is no longer available because it violated the Twitter Rules.”

However Rajinikanth's video message is still available on YouTube.

After the tweet was taken down, many Thalaiva fans came forward asking Twitter to explain its move.

One social media user wrote: “Rajinikanth didn't say virus will be destroyed within 12-14 hours. He clearly said we could avoid a "Stage 3 situation." It’s about not worsening the intensity of virus spread. We demand an explanation @TwitterIndia #ShameonTwitterIndia #Rajinikanth (sic)”