App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 15, 2019 07:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jan Aushadhi scheme may disrupt domestic pharma market

The scheme aims to provide the highest quality drugs at affordable prices, at almost 50-90 percent discount to their branded counterparts.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

The Jan Aushadhi scheme, under which the government provides quality medicines at affordable rates may disrupt around 20 percent of Indian pharmaceutical market sales, says a report.

The scheme aims to provide the highest quality drugs at affordable prices, at almost 50-90 percent discount to their branded counterparts.

The report by Edelweiss expects that around Rs 6,000 crore of the Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India (BPPI) drugs could adversely impact around Rs 25,000-30,000 crore branded sales, assuming an average price differential of five times.

India has over 5,000 Jan Aushadhi stores that cover a list of 800 plus drugs, both chronic and acute, across therapies like anti-cancer, anti-infective, reproductive and gastro intestinal medicines.

related news

By 2020, the government is eyeing opening of another 2,500 stores.

Jan Aushadhi stores clocked aggregate sales of Rs 150 crore in second half of FY19, according to the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP).

BPPI posted around Rs 120 crore sales in FY18 at maximum retail price, which corresponds to approximately Rs 600 crore of branded products, versus Rs 33 crore in FY17 and Rs 12.4 crore in FY16.

"We believe this two-pronged focus will enable the BPPI to expand to over 10,000 stores by FY21. With each store achieving monthly sales of around Rs 5 lakh, the scheme is set to top Rs 6,000 crore by FY21," the report said.

It added that as unbranded generics and Jan Aushadhi gain steam, there will be further pressure on volume, leading to lower revenue growth for branded market.

It further said that branded revenue growth will become a challenge in the coming years as generics market share will keep on increasing.
First Published on Mar 15, 2019 07:55 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Jan Aushadhi scheme

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Manmohan Singh Says ‘Hostile’ Atmosphere Sapping Confidence of Biz ...

Alia Bhatt's Dream Comes True With RRR, Shraddha is Replaced by Parine ...

Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories

Mayawati, Mulayam May a Share Stage After 2 Decades as SP-BSP Alliance ...

Farooq Abdullah Calls on People of J&K to Unite Against 'Divisive Agen ...

New Zealand Mosque Shooter a White Nationalist Who Hated Immigrants, S ...

‘Let's Get This Party Started’: Chilling Words of New Zealand Gunm ...

BJP Fails to Form Alliance With Opposition SKM, Earns Praise From Ruli ...

Hands Tied by Chandrababu Naidu Govt, CBI Can't Arrest Bribery Accused

General elections 2019: Politicisation of the military has seldom yiel ...

FAA's close ties to Boeing questioned after 2 deadly crashes

Mumbai bridge collapse: Here's a look back of the Elphinstone Road sta ...

China announces plans to stabilise growth amid trade war with US

Congress to announce Bihar Grand Alliance candidates on Sunday

Markets this week: IndusInd Bank top gainer, Tech Mahindra top loser

Wall Street edges higher at open on US-China trade hopes

Next technical level for rupee is 68.80/US dollar, says HDFC Bank

Sterlite Tech shares dive 10% as it faces selling pressure in China

China snubs world, protects JeM chief Masood Azhar: The story of 3 kin ...

Priyanka Gandhi meets Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad: A few theori ...

New Zealand mosque shooting at Christchurch: Officials arrest 3; suspe ...

With Made in Heaven and Gully Boy, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar are a c ...

Sarnath Banerjee on subverting 'truth-manufacturing industries' with f ...

The irony of #BoycottChineseProducts appears to have been lost on Indi ...

Clean Kumbh, dirty Ganga: River's transformation during Mela was 'even ...

Economists' warning signal: To regain India's data credibility, govt s ...

Formula One 2019: Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel's title rivalry, ...

Photograph: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's name in the film came from a furnitu ...

What makes birthday girl Alia Bhatt everybody’s favourite?

Irrfan Khan photographed in Mumbai after recovering from a prolong ill ...

Nawazuddin Siddiqui remembers the time he went on a movie date with a ...

Kesari: Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar's banter is inescapable

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Actor munches on cake number four with the ...

Deepika Padukone, Scarlett Johansson and others reveal how Hollywood, ...

Supreme Court lifts ban on S Sreesanth, asks BCCI to reconsider plea w ...

Kalank: Sonakshi Sinha holds a world of emotions in this new poster of ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.