MARKET NEWS

Bihar Election Results 2020
NDA : 125
MGB : 110

Need 12 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Nov 10, 2020 08:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jamui Election Result LIVE Updates: BJP candidate Shreyasi Singh defeated RJD's Vijay Prakash by 37,657 votes

Jamui Election Result LIVE Updates: Shreyasi Singh from BJP leads over RJD's Vijay Prakash in Jamui by more than 30,000 votes.

Moneycontrol News

The ruling NDA forged ahead of challenger Grand Alliance in Bihar on November 10, leading in most of the 243 seats. According to the trends available so far, the NDA is headed for a majority in Bihar, while the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan is trailing.

Ace shooter and BJP candidate Shreyasi Singh defeated RJD's Vijay Prakash in Jamui. Singh won the Jamui seat by more than 37,657 votes.

In Bankipur, Nitin Nabin of Bharatiya Janata Party is ahead of Congress candidate Luv Sinha, who is the son of Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha. Meanwhile, Uday Narain Choudhary of RJD is leading over Jitan Ram Manjhi of Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) in Imamganj constituency.

Close

Follow LIVE updates of the 2020 Bihar assembly election result here

Majority exit polls released after the third and final round of polls suggest that Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan might have an edge over the NDA. But, who will actually get the magic figure of 122 in the house of 243 will be known only after the votes are counted.

From Tejashwi Yadav to Jitan Ram Manjhi, track all key candidates—who’s leading, trailing, winning and losing | One Stop Dashboard

Apart from the JD(U) and the BJP, the NDA in Bihar comprises former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S) and the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) of Mukesh Sahani.

The mahagathbandhan consists of the Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), apart from the RJD and the Congress.

Bihar Election 2020: Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage here
First Published on Nov 10, 2020 10:58 am

tags #Bankipur #Bihar #Bihar Election 2020 #Imamganj #Jamui

