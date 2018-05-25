App
May 25, 2018 10:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jammu to be target of hybrid war unleashed by Pak: BJP

Condemning the grenade attack at the Jammu bus stand in which three policemen and a civilian were injured, the BJP claimed today that external and internal forces had decided to make Jammu a target of the hybrid war unleashed by Pakistan.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Condemning the grenade attack at the Jammu bus stand in which three policemen and a civilian were injured, the BJP claimed today that external and internal forces had decided to make Jammu a target of the hybrid war unleashed by Pakistan. “As per assessment from available inputs, inimical forces -- both external and internal -- have decided to make Jammu a target of the hybrid war unleashed by our hostile neighbour Pakistan," state BJP spokesperson Anil Gupta said here tonight.

He said that having been successful in scuttling the ongoing tourist season in Kashmir, the inimical forces are determined to derail the economy of Jammu as well.

The BJP condemned the efforts of inimical forces to disturb the peace and tranquillity of Jammu.

Three policemen and a civilian were injured in the grenade attack by suspected militants at a bus stand in Jammu last night.

“The aim of the hybrid war is multifarious with major focus on triggering communal violence and giving setback to Jammu's economy to create public alienation against the government," the BJP leader said.

As part of the design, a mayhem was created in the areas close to the International Border (IB), leading to a large number of causalities thereby creating a fear-psychosis among the border residents, he added.

Standing crop, cattle and other livestock of these people have been destroyed resulting in financial crisis and a severe jolt to the local economy, he said, adding that the cross-border firing was also aimed at scaring Vaishno Devi and Amarnath pilgrims.

"With the holy yatra due to commence in June and with summer vacations due to begin in major parts of the country, a spurt in religious tourism is expected. However, the inimical forces want to curtail that by creating uncertainty about the security situation in the mind of the potential tourists," Gupta said.

