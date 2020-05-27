App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 07:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jammu sizzles at 42.6 degree C; heat wave continues across region

At 42.6 degrees Celsius, an official of the MeT department said, the maximum temperature in Jammu was 3.5 notches above season's average, making it the hottest recorded place in the union territory on Wednesday.

PTI

Jammu recorded the hottest day of the season on Wednesday with the mercury touching 42.6 degrees Celsius as sizzling heat gripped the region, the meteorological department said.

However, it predicted relief from the scorching heat as isolated to widespread rains will hit the region over the next five days.

At 42.6 degrees Celsius, an official of the MeT department said, the maximum temperature in Jammu was 3.5 notches above season's average, making it the hottest recorded place in the union territory on Wednesday.

Close

The city had recorded a low of 26.4 degrees Celsius, which was also 1.5 degrees above normal during this part of the season, he said.

related news

Jammu had recorded a high of 42.4 degrees Celsius and a low of 27.1 on the weekend but a subsequent spell of rain kept the temperature hovering close to near normal.

Srinagar, which had recorded the season's high of 31.7 degrees Celsius the previous day, recorded a dip in the mercury which settled at 30.3 degrees Celsius -- still 4.2 notches above normal.

Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi Shrine in Reasi district, recorded a maximum of 37.5 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 23.7 degrees Celsius, the official said.

The weatherman predicted isolated light rain or thunder in most parts of Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours. But there will be increase in precipitation in the subsequent two days.

"Scattered or isolated rainfall is expected on May 28, followed by fairly widespread rain in Kashmir and scattered rain in Jammu the next day. Widespread rain is likely across Jammu and Kashmir on May 30 and 31 besides scattered rainfall on June 1," the official said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 27, 2020 07:50 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Jammu and Kashmir #Meteorological Department #Weather

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

India may need to pump $20 billion into coronavirus-hit state banks

India may need to pump $20 billion into coronavirus-hit state banks

Coronavirus pandemic | Aaditya Thackeray thanks actor Zoa Morani for donating plasma twice

Coronavirus pandemic | Aaditya Thackeray thanks actor Zoa Morani for donating plasma twice

French optical maker Essilor bets on business rebound as India eases COVID-19 lockdown

French optical maker Essilor bets on business rebound as India eases COVID-19 lockdown

most popular

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

Here’s why JK Rowling’s new book ‘The Ickabog’ is being published online for free

Here’s why JK Rowling’s new book ‘The Ickabog’ is being published online for free

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.