Jammu sizzles at 42.6 degree C; heat wave continues across region

Jammu recorded the hottest day of the season on Wednesday with the mercury touching 42.6 degrees Celsius as sizzling heat gripped the region, the meteorological department said.

However, it predicted relief from the scorching heat as isolated to widespread rains will hit the region over the next five days.

At 42.6 degrees Celsius, an official of the MeT department said, the maximum temperature in Jammu was 3.5 notches above season's average, making it the hottest recorded place in the union territory on Wednesday.

The city had recorded a low of 26.4 degrees Celsius, which was also 1.5 degrees above normal during this part of the season, he said.

Jammu had recorded a high of 42.4 degrees Celsius and a low of 27.1 on the weekend but a subsequent spell of rain kept the temperature hovering close to near normal.

Srinagar, which had recorded the season's high of 31.7 degrees Celsius the previous day, recorded a dip in the mercury which settled at 30.3 degrees Celsius -- still 4.2 notches above normal.

Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi Shrine in Reasi district, recorded a maximum of 37.5 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 23.7 degrees Celsius, the official said.

The weatherman predicted isolated light rain or thunder in most parts of Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours. But there will be increase in precipitation in the subsequent two days.

"Scattered or isolated rainfall is expected on May 28, followed by fairly widespread rain in Kashmir and scattered rain in Jammu the next day. Widespread rain is likely across Jammu and Kashmir on May 30 and 31 besides scattered rainfall on June 1," the official said.



