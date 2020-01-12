Jammu & Kashmir to procure 358 items exclusively from MSMEs

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has directed its departments, public sector undertakings and aided institutions to procure certain goods and services produced and provided by micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The list of goods earmarked by the government contains 358 goods, a move aimed at boosting the economic activities of small entrepreneurs, an official spokesman said on Sunday.

Quoting the instructions circulated by the finance department, he said the government has directed all the administrative secretaries and heads of departments to strictly adhere to the guidelines.

It has also asked them to direct all the line departments to comply with the instruction, the spokesman said.

Industrial, handloom or handicraft items included in the list are automobile headlights, buckets, shoes, coir items, diesel engines up to 15 HP, domestic electric appliances, enamel and glass wares, garments, hand pumps, RCC pipes and poles, sanitary fittings, steel Almirahs, taps, transistor radios (up to 3 band), water tanks (up to 15,000 litres), Jute furniture and woollen and silk carpe items, the spokesman said.

He said the step has been taken in line with the public procurement policy notified by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.