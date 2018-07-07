App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 07, 2018 10:50 AM IST | Source: PTI

Jammu Kashmir government seeks details of advisers, consultants hired by the BJP-PDP coalition

The PDP-BJP coalition government had hired a number of advisers and consultants in various departments, a move widely criticised because it was perceived as extending of undue favours to people connected to the ruling alliance.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Jammu and Kashmir government has sought details of advisers and consultants hired by the PDP-BJP coalition and directed the concerned administrative secretaries to review their engagement based on merit and performance. An order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) said the matter was discussed during a meeting of the State Administrative Council -- the equivalent of Cabinet in Governor's Rule.

"Based on the decision taken, the undersigned is directed to request the administrative secretaries to review the engagements of Advisers/Consultants in their departments based on their merit/performance and submit all cases to the adviser concerned by 06-07-2018 for a decision on continuation or termination of his/her engagement," the order issued yesterday reads.

According to the order, while certain departments have already submitted the details, others are yet to respond.

The GAD should be apprised of the action taken by the administrative departments by July 9, the order said.

"The matter will be discussed, thereafter, in the State Administrative Council meeting on July 11," it added.

The PDP-BJP coalition government had hired a number of advisers and consultants in various departments, a move widely criticised because it was perceived as extending of undue favours to people connected to the ruling alliance.
First Published on Jul 7, 2018 10:30 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.