Jammu and Kashmir to reopen for tourists, guidelines will be issued soon

Jammu & Kashmir administration on Monday announced that tourism activities will resume in the Union Territory soon. The Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu issued the directions in a high-level meeting in Srinagar on July 6.

"The government will issue detailed guidelines and standard operating procedure (SoP) shortly," Principal Secretary Planning of J&K Rohit Kansal tweeted.



J&K to reopen for tourism soon. Govt to issue detailed guidelines and SoP shortly : LG issues directions in high level meeting in Srinagar today @diprjk

During the first high-level meeting of administrative secretaries in the valley since the outbreak of COVID-19, Murmu stressed on close monitoring of development works and their speedy execution.

Murmu directed the administrative secretaries to increase the field visits, with a minimum one field visit every week to get the first-hand appraisal of the status of development works, expedite all the ongoing development works for their early completion and submit utilisation certificates (UCs) of works done from time to time, the spokesman said.

With 246 new COVID-19 cases, the total number of coronavirus infected people in the Jammu and Kashmir increased to 8,675, officials said on Monday. The death toll due to the virus rose to 138 following the demise of six patients over the last 24 hours.

Tourism in the Valley plummeted last year after the government issued a travel advisory asking tourists and pilgrims to leave the Kashmir Valley, a few days before the Centre revoked the special status under Article 370 and split the region into two Union territories on August 5.

