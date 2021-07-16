Jammu and Kashmir reports 221 fresh COVID-19 cases, one more death
Srinagar district recorded the highest 40 cases followed by 19 each in Jammu and Pulwama districts.
PTI
July 16, 2021 / 09:24 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir recorded 221 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the infection tally to 3,19,576, while one more fatality took the death toll to 4,362, officials said.
Of the new cases, 103 were from the Jammu division and 118 from the Kashmir division, they said.
Srinagar district recorded the highest 40 cases followed by 19 each in Jammu and Pulwama districts. While 10 districts had cases in double digits, the remaining 10 had new cases in single digits, it said.
The number of active cases rose to 2,116, while 3,13,098 people have recovered so far, officials said.
The death toll in the union territory rose to 4,362 as one more fatality was reported in the past 24 hours, they said.
Meanwhile, officials said there were 33 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory as one more case was reported since last evening.