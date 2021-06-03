Jammu and Kashmir records 1,801 fresh COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths

The Maharashtra government on Thursday evening clarified that the existing restrictions on account of COVID-19 have not been lifted anywhere, contrary to the announcement made by minister Vijay Wadettiwar.

Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded 1,801 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising the tally to 2,95,879, while 29 more deaths pushed the fatality count to 3,992 in the union territory, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 554 were from the Jammu division and 1,247 from the Kashmir division, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 329 cases, followed by 194 in Budgam district and 153 in Jammu district.

The number of active cases has dropped to 30,657 in the union territory, while 2,61,230 patients have recovered so far, they said.

The death toll in the union territory rose to 3,992 as 24 patients died of the virus in the past 24 hours, the officials said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

They said there were 13 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory, adding one fresh case was reported since Wednesday evening.