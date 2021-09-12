Jammu and Kashmir police officer succumbs to injuries sustained in Srinagar terror attack

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers

A probationary sub-inspector (PSI) of Jammu and Kashmir Police succumbed to the injuries he sustained in a terror attack on September 12 in the Khanyar locality of Old Srinagar city, Hindustan Times reported.

"At about 1:35 pm, terrorists fired upon a police naka party at Khanyar resulting in injuries to PSI Arshid Ahmad of PS Khanyar," a Jammu and Kashmir police personnel told news agency PTI.

According to police, Arshid Ahmad -- the injured officer -- has been taken to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital in Srinagar for treatment.

Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers, they added.

News agency ANI has tweeted visuals of the area:

(With PTI, ANI inputs)