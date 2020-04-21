App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2020 06:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jammu and Kashmir: Photojournalist slapped with UAPA for 'anti-national posts'; reporter booked for 'fake news'

A reporter with The Hindu has been booked writing a "factually incorrect" news story, that was "was published without seeking confirmation from the District authorities”.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have booked a 26-year-old photographer under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for allegedly uploading “anti-national posts” on her social media accounts, The Indian Express has reported.

In a separate case, the police has filed “an open FIR” against a news story published in a national daily, alleging it was “fake news”. In a statement issued later, the police named The Hindu’s Kashmir correspondent Peerzada Ashiq.

In the case against the photographer, the police claimed that it received information from “reliable sources” that one Masrat Zahra has been frequently uploading “anti national posts with criminal intention” from her Facebook account.

The post can provoke people to disturb law and order besides glorifying anti-national activities, the police said, adding that an FIR has been registered under relevant provisions at the Cyber Police Station.

Zahra told the newspaper that the police had asked her to report to the Cyber Police Station and that she had expressed her inability to reach immediately and informed the Kashmir Press Club about the same.  After this, she was told that “the matter had been sorted” and that she didn’t have to go.

The next day, she found out from her colleagues that she has been booked under UAPA. A shocked Zahra said, “This is an attempt to muzzle journalists in Kashmir,” she said.

In the other case, The Hindu reporter Peerzada Ashiq in a report in the newspaper had said, “Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday allowed the families of two slain militants in Shopian to exhume their bodies from a graveyard in Baramulla” after “the police denied them permission”.

While charging the correspondent, the police claimed that the news was “factually incorrect” and could cause “fear and alarm in the minds of the public”.

"The said news was published without seeking confirmation from the District authorities,” the statement by the police added.

Ashiq told the newspaper that when he was called for questioning, he told the police that he a recording of the interview, screen shots of chats, etc. “It is shocking now to term it as fake news,” he said.

The Kashmir Press Club has sought the intervention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and J&K Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu to withdraw these cases.

First Published on Apr 21, 2020 06:52 pm

tags #India #Jammu and Kashmir #Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act

