Last Updated : Nov 21, 2019 03:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jammu and Kashmir: Kin of political prisoners bring heaters, blankets to Srinagar 'jail' as mark of protest

The MLA Hostel has been declared as a subsidiary jail by the J&K Home Department.

File Photo: Snowfall in Kashmir's Tral town (REUTERS/Danish Ismail)
Family members of some of the 34 political prisoners of Jammu and Kashmir currently lodged at the MLA Hostel in Srinagar arrived at the facility with heating equipment, The Times of India has reported.

At least 34 political prisoners who had been put up at Centaur Hotel since August 5, were shifted to the MLA Hostel by the administration earlier this week in view of the impending winter. The step was taken as the winter chill took a toll on the health of the detenues – National Conference, PDP and People's Conference leaders and prominent social activists – and the security personnel guarding them.

As a mark of protest, at least a dozen family members of these political prisoners carried room heaters, hot water bags, blankets and other electrical heating appliances while visiting them at the facility.

The detenues have alleged mismanagement on part of the administration, claiming that they aren’t being provided with proper facilities and heating arrangements at the hostel.

The newspaper has reported that former PDP minister Naeem Akhtar’s daughter, Shehriyar, and PDP leader Nazimuddin Bhat’s son Mehraj have accused the administration of neglecting the needs of the detenues in the MLA Hostel, which was declared as a subsidiary jail by the J&K Home Department.

Kin of other political leaders like Sartaj Madni and AM Sagar joined them in demanding proper heating facilities inside the hostel.

However, the authorities have refuted the prisoners’ claims, saying they have been given adequate provisions including one electric blanket, one electric heater, normal blankets as well as proper bedding arrangements to keep themselves warm.

First Published on Nov 21, 2019 03:14 pm

tags #Article 370 #India #Jammu and Kashmir

