Jammu and Kashmir DDC election Result LIVE Updates: Gupkar alliance bags 110 seats, BJP emerges as single largest party by winning 74 seats

J&K DDC election Result LIVE Updates | Small margin wins recorded in low-turnout DDC constituencies in Kashmir
An independent candidate won by just three votes against his National Conference rival, as many winners of the just concluded District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir succeeded by small margins due to the low voter turnout recorded by various constituencies in the union territory. Avtar Singh polled 246 votes against 243 by his NC rival Ali Mohammad Bhat, the winner from Dadsara constituency in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, according to the results declared by the JK Election Commission. (PTI)