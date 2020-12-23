MARKET NEWS

December 23, 2020 / 09:01 AM IST

Jammu and Kashmir DDC election Result LIVE Updates: Gupkar alliance bags 110 seats, BJP emerges as single largest party by winning 74 seats

J&K DDC election Result: The eight-phase DDC polls, which began on November 28, are the first election after Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 was revoked in 2019 and it was reorganised into a Union Territory.

DDC Election Result LIVE Updates: The seven-party Gupkar alliance, or People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), led by Farooq Abdullah is ahead in the seat tally in the maiden District Development Council (DDC) polls in Jammu and Kashmir by winning or leading in at least 112 seats out of 280, followed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which emerged as the single largest party as it won
74 seats including three in the Kashmir valley for the first time. The eight-phase DDC polls, which began on November 28, are the first election after Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 was revoked in 2019 and it was reorganised into a Union Territory. In the election, 140 seats each in the Jammu and Kashmir regions went to polls. The trends in most seats in the DDC elections were in accordance with expectations -- the BJP maintained its strength in the Jammu division while the PAGD, which includes regional heavyweights the National Conference (NC) and the People's Democratic Party (PDP), was ahead in Kashmir, besides Pir Panchal and the Chenab Valley regions of Jammu.
  Jammu and Kashmir DDC election Result LIVE Updates: Gupkar alliance bags 110 seats, BJP emerges as single largest party by winning 74 seats
    Moneycontrol.com
  • December 23, 2020 / 08:58 AM IST

    J&K DDC election Result LIVE Updates | Small margin wins recorded in low-turnout DDC constituencies in Kashmir

    An independent candidate won by just three votes against his National Conference rival, as many winners of the just concluded District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir succeeded by small margins due to the low voter turnout recorded by various constituencies in the union territory. Avtar Singh polled 246 votes against 243 by his NC rival Ali Mohammad Bhat, the winner from Dadsara constituency in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, according to the results declared by the JK Election Commission. (PTI)

  • December 23, 2020 / 08:36 AM IST

    J&K DDC election Result LIVE Updates | In Jammu and Kashmir, the  result  of 276 District Development Council (DDC) seats, out of 280 seats, has been  declared so far.

  • December 23, 2020 / 08:27 AM IST

    J&K DDC election Result LIVE Updates | The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) has bagged at least 100 seats and was leading in 12 others, according to data from the union territory's election commission.

  • December 23, 2020 / 08:27 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the maiden District Development Council (DDC) polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

    The seven-party Gupkar alliance, or People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), led by Farooq Abdullah is ahead in the seat tally, followed by the BJP, which emerged as the single largest party.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

