Last Updated : Jul 08, 2020 10:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jammu and Kashmir: BJP leader, his father and brother shot dead by militants in Bandipora

Senior police officials of the district have reached the spot, a police official said, adding further details are awaited.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

BJP leader Wasim Ahmad Bari, his father and brother were shot dead by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on July 8.

According to DGP Dilbagh Singh, militants opened fire on BJP district president Wasim Ahmad Bari, outside his shop near Bandipora police station at around 9 pm.

Singh said that Bari's brother Umar and father Bashir Ahmad were injured in the firing.

They were taken to the Bandipora district hospital, where they succumbed to injuries.

With inputs from PTI
First Published on Jul 8, 2020 10:44 pm

tags #BJP #India #Jammu and Kashmir

