J&K: Five non-Kashmiri labourers killed in terrorist attack in Kulgam

At least five non-Kashmiri labourers were killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on October 29, news agency ANI has reported.

None of the five were locals, reports have cited the J&K Police as saying.

Another labourer was critically injured by the terrorists, police said.

According to ANI, security forces have cordoned off the area and have launched a massive search operation. Additional security forces have also been called in.

All the victims hailed from Murshidabad district of West Bengal, news agency PTI has reported quoting police sources.

The incident comes a day after terrorists lobbed a grenade at a bus-stand in Sopore and shot a truck driver in Anantnag district.