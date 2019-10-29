App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2019 09:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

J&K: Five non-Kashmiri labourers killed in terrorist attack in Kulgam

The incident comes a day after terrorists lobbed a grenade at a bus-stand in Sopore and shot a truck driver in Anantnag district.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

At least five non-Kashmiri labourers were killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on October 29, news agency ANI has reported.

None of the five were locals, reports have cited the J&K Police as saying.

Another labourer was critically injured by the terrorists, police said.

Close

According to ANI, security forces have cordoned off the area and have launched a massive search operation. Additional security forces have also been called in.

All the victims hailed from Murshidabad district of West Bengal, news agency PTI has reported quoting police sources.

The incident comes a day after terrorists lobbed a grenade at a bus-stand in Sopore and shot a truck driver in Anantnag district.

Earlier in the day, terrorists had also fired at CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) personnel deployed at a school in Pulwama.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 29, 2019 09:33 pm

tags #India #Jammu and Kashmir

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.