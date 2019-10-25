App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2019 05:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jammu and Kashmir: 7 shops gutted in fire in Srinagar's Batamaloo

Seven shops were destroyed in a fire incident in the main market at Batamaloo Thursday night, a police official said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Seven shops were gutted in a fire that broke out in the Batamaloo area here, police said on October 25.

He said the cause of the fire is believed to be an electric short-circuit.

He said the cause of the fire is believed to be an electric short-circuit.

However, the shop owners claimed the shops were set afire by miscreants.

First Published on Oct 25, 2019 05:05 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Jammu and Kashmir

