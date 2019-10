Jammu and Kashmir: 7 shops gutted in fire in Srinagar's Batamaloo

Seven shops were gutted in a fire that broke out in the Batamaloo area here, police said on October 25.

He said the cause of the fire is believed to be an electric short-circuit.

However, the shop owners claimed the shops were set afire by miscreants. The Great Diwali Discount!

