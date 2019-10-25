Jammu and Kashmir: 7 shops gutted in fire in Srinagar's Batamaloo

Seven shops were destroyed in a fire incident in the main market at Batamaloo Thursday night, a police official said.
He said the cause of the fire is believed to be an electric short-circuit.
However, the shop owners claimed the shops were set afire by miscreants.
First Published on Oct 25, 2019 05:05 pm