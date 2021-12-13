MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Jammu And Kashmir: 2 policemen killed, 12 injured in terrorist attack on their bus on outskirts of Srinagar

The bus came under fire from terrorists in Zewan in Pantha Chowk area this evening.

PTI
December 13, 2021 / 10:54 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Two policemen were killed and 12 others suffered injuries as terrorists carried out a deadly attack on a bus carrying Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police personnel on the outskirts of Srinagar on Monday — the 20th anniversary of the Parliament Attack — officials said.

The bus came under fire from terrorists in Zewan in Pantha Chowk area this evening, police officials said. They said at least 14 policemen sustained injuries in the attack. The injured were evacuated to various hospitals where two of them died.

ALSO READ: Two militant, one civilian killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir

The deceased included an assistant sub-inspector of the armed police. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation launched to track down the assailants, the officials said, adding that further details are awaited.

No terrorist outfit has so far claimed responsibility for the firing on the police bus which came on the 20th anniversary of the attack on the Parliament building in the national capital by the Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist outfit. On December 13 in 2001, terrorists attacked the Parliament complex and opened fire, killing nine people. All five terrorists were shot dead.
PTI
Tags: #Jammu and Kashmir #Parliament attack #Srinagar #terrorist attack
first published: Dec 13, 2021 10:54 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.