you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2020 05:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jamia violence: University claims damages of Rs 2.66 crore from HRD Ministry

While the university has maintained that the security personnel entered the campus without permission, the Delhi Police has claimed that they were after “rioters” and entered the premises in pursuit of them.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

The Jamia Millia Islamia University, in a report submitted to the HRD Ministry, has claimed damages worth Rs 2.66 crore during the police action on its premises on December 15, The Indian Express has reported.

The damages include the destruction of 25 CCTV cameras worth Rs 4.75 lakh.

In the last couple of days, several video clips have been released, which show security personnel in uniforms wearing helmets and other safety gear barge into the college library and lathi-charge students there.

Another video had shown these security personnel dislodging the CCTV cameras with their batons.

The Delhi Police have maintained that some of these videos appear to be doctored and that they are still ascertaining their veracity.

According to the estimate submitted by Jamia, public property worth Rs 2.66 crores was damaged in the violence, specifying that damage “occurred due to Delhi Police action on December 15, 2019”, the newspaper reported.

While the university has maintained that the security personnel entered the campus without permission, the Delhi Police has claimed that they were after “rioters” and entered the premises in pursuit of them.

The detailed break-up shows that library equipment, doors, windows, AC units, electrical systems, chairs, tables, etc were damaged in the violence.

Librarian Tariq Ashraf had earlier told the newspaper, “Most of the damage in the library is due to breaking of glass panes. Some of the other things damaged are CCTV cameras and tubelights, etc. But thankfully no books or manuscripts were touched.”

University authorities have said that while the glass panes have been repaired, no renovation has taken place as such and damaged property has been left as is to help with investigation. The report added that no compensation has been received from any quarter yet.

First Published on Feb 19, 2020 05:00 pm

