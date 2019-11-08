App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 08, 2019 08:50 AM IST | Source: PTI

Jamia teachers association urges everyone to respect Ayodhya verdict

The Supreme Court judgement on the title suit is expected before November 17.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Jamia Teachers' Association on November 7 appealed everyone to respect the verdict of the Supreme Court on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case. The Supreme Court judgement on the title suit is expected before November 17.

The appeal has also been addressed to the president, the prime minister, and the HRD minister.

On behalf of Jamia Millia Islamia's teaching fraternity, the office-bearers of Jamia Teachers' Association appealed to the entire nation, irrespective of any religion, to respect the verdict of the Supreme Court.

Close

"Being Indians, every citizen of the nation must abide by the Constitution and fundamental commitments," they said in the appeal.

related news

The Supreme Court verdict should be imbibed in good faith with maturity and responsibility by all sections of society, they said.

"The verdict should be accepted by every individual citizen, party, community and system with peace, humility, honour and respect the court and fellow citizens," they said.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 8, 2019 08:44 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.