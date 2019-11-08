Jamia teachers association urges everyone to respect Ayodhya verdict

The Jamia Teachers' Association on November 7 appealed everyone to respect the verdict of the Supreme Court on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case. The Supreme Court judgement on the title suit is expected before November 17.

The appeal has also been addressed to the president, the prime minister, and the HRD minister.

On behalf of Jamia Millia Islamia's teaching fraternity, the office-bearers of Jamia Teachers' Association appealed to the entire nation, irrespective of any religion, to respect the verdict of the Supreme Court.

"Being Indians, every citizen of the nation must abide by the Constitution and fundamental commitments," they said in the appeal.

The Supreme Court verdict should be imbibed in good faith with maturity and responsibility by all sections of society, they said.