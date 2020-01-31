Jamia shooter sent to 14-day protective custody, bone ossification test ordered to confirm age

Before he had opened fire, the shooter had gone live on his Facebook page and had even put up a status which said, "Shaheen Bagh.... khel khatam (game over)."
The youth, who fired at anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protestors near Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi on January 30, injuring a university student, has been sent to a 14-day protective custody by a local court.
He was earlier produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, police said.
According to news agency ANI, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police has applied to carry out a bone ossification test at Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in the national capital to ascertain the shooter's age.
According to reports, the person was opposed to those protesting against CAA and NRC.
He had shouted "Who wants Azadi, come I'll shoot you," and then fired at the protesters, students who witnessed the shocking incident had told CNN-News18.
Before he had opened fire, the shooter had gone live on his Facebook page and had even put up a status which said, "Shaheen Bagh.... khel khatam (game over)."