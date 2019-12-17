Jamia protest: 2 men being treated for 'gunshot injury', Police say wounds could be due to tear gas shells

Two men who were apparently caught in the Jamia violence are being treated for "gunshot injuries" at Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi, sources said on December 16.

However, police insisted that the wounds could be from the sharp end of tear gas shells.

Sohaib Khan (23) was not part of the protest but was passing by when he was hit by a "pellet" on toe, his father Mohammad Arshad said.

"He underwent surgery last night and was shifted to a ward," Arshad said, adding

Sohaib is a fourth-year BTech student at Jamia Hamdard.

Another student, Ajaz (22), is undergoing treatment at the hospital for "gunshot injury" in the chest which he apparently suffered at the protest site.

However, the Delhi Police said it did not open fire during the December 15 incident and its personnel were not carrying firearms.

"The nature of injuries being reported could be due to the sharp end of tear gas shells and we are probing the allegations," a senior police officer said.