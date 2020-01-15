App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2020 06:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jamia Millia to move court seeking direction to Delhi police on December 15 violence

The development comes a day after Jamia Vice Chancellor (VC) Najma Akhtar met Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and urged him to lodge an FIR in connection with the police action on campus

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Jamia Millia Islamia university will move court on January 16 seeking direction to Delhi police to register a First Information Report (FIR) in the December 15 violence that happened on the campus premises, CNN News18 has reported.

According to the news channel, the decision was taken during an executive council meeting of the university officials.

The development comes a day after Jamia Vice Chancellor (VC) Najma Akhtar met Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and urged him to lodge an FIR in connection with the police action on campus after violence erupted during an anti-CAA protest nearby.

On January 13, the vice chancellor had said the varsity administration will "explore the possibility" of moving court for registration of an FIR against "police brutality" on the campus after hundreds of angry students gheraoed her office demanding action against the Delhi Police.

On December 15, violence erupted during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in south Delhi's New Friends' Colony near Jamia Millia Islamia. Protesters torched vehicles and clashed with police.

Police resorted to baton charge and fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. They entered the university campus and cracked down on students.

Officials of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had also visited the university on January 14 to record statements of the students who were injured during police action on the campus.

First Published on Jan 15, 2020 06:51 pm

tags #CAA protests #Current Affairs #India

