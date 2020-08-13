Jamia Millia Islamia ranked as India's best central university by Ministry of Education: Report

Jamia Milia Islamia has been ranked as India’s best central university in the recent list released by the Ministry of Education. The varsity secured a 90 percent score.

The Ministry of Education grades/scores performances of central universities based on parameters fixed by a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in 2019-20.

In the recently published ranking list, Jamia secured top rank with a score of 90 percent, Rajiv Gandhi University of Arunachal Pradesh was ranked the second best with a score of 83 percent, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) was ranked third with a score of 82 percent, followed by Aligarh Muslim University with a score of 78 percent, as per report by The Times of India.

Jamia was also listed among the top ten institutes under the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2020, which was released earlier this year. It had secured 12th position in last year’s ranking and jumped two places this year to be listed among the top ten.

Moreover, Jamia has also secured the 16th position in the overall NIRF ranking, improving from last year’s 19th position. Meanwhile, Jamia’s Faculty of Law has been ranked the 9th best law college and their Faculty of Architecture and Ekistics has been ranked the 10th best in Architecture.

Notably, Jamia offers over 20 undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD programmes. The institute also offers diploma, certificate and PG diploma, and advanced diploma programmes in Engineering, Law, Journalism, Pharmacy, etc.