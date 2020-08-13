172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|jamia-millia-islamia-ranked-as-indias-best-central-university-by-ministry-of-education-report-5696351.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2020 03:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jamia Millia Islamia ranked as India's best central university by Ministry of Education: Report

In the recently published ranking list, Jamia secured top rank with a score of 90 percent, Rajiv Gandhi University of Arunachal Pradesh was ranked the second best with a score of 83 percent, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) was ranked third with a score of 82 percent.

Moneycontrol News
Jamia Milia Islamia campus (Image: Wikipedia)
Jamia Milia Islamia campus (Image: Wikipedia)

Jamia Milia Islamia has been ranked as India’s best central university in the recent list released by the Ministry of Education. The varsity secured a 90 percent score.

The Ministry of Education grades/scores performances of central universities based on parameters fixed by a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in 2019-20.

In the recently published ranking list, Jamia secured top rank with a score of 90 percent, Rajiv Gandhi University of Arunachal Pradesh was ranked the second best with a score of 83 percent, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) was ranked third with a score of 82 percent, followed by Aligarh Muslim University with a score of 78 percent, as per report by The Times of India.

Close

Jamia was also listed among the top ten institutes under the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2020, which was released earlier this year. It had secured 12th position in last year’s ranking and jumped two places this year to be listed among the top ten.

related news

Moreover, Jamia has also secured the 16th position in the overall NIRF ranking, improving from last year’s 19th position. Meanwhile, Jamia’s Faculty of Law has been ranked the 9th best law college and their Faculty of Architecture and Ekistics has been ranked the 10th best in Architecture.

Notably, Jamia offers over 20 undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD programmes. The institute also offers diploma, certificate and PG diploma, and advanced diploma programmes in Engineering, Law, Journalism, Pharmacy, etc.
First Published on Aug 13, 2020 03:55 pm

tags #India #Jamia Milia Islamia

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.