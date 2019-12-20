App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 20, 2019 09:56 AM IST | Source: PTI

Jamia Millia Islamia, Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh metro stations open: DMRC

At least 20 metro stations in the national capital were closed on Thursday, following a request from Delhi Police, who wanted to restrict the movement of protesters.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Jamia Millia Islamia and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh metro stations in Delhi were opened on Friday, around 24 hours after they were shut in view of protests in the city against the amended Citizenship Act.

All stations, except Jamia Millia Islamia and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh, were opened on Thursday evening.

"Entry & exit gates at all stations have been opened. Normal services have resumed in all stations," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation tweeted on Friday.

First Published on Dec 20, 2019 09:50 am

tags #Current Affairs #DMRC #India #Jamia Millia Islamia #Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh

