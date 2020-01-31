Jamia firing: Attempt to murder case lodged against shooter

A case of attempt to murder has been registered by the Delhi police against the culprit involved In the Jamia Millia Islamia firing incident on January 30.

Tension spiralled in Jamia Nagar in the afternoon after the man, who identified himself as "Rambhakt Gopal", fired at a group of anti-CAA protesters and injured a student of Jamia. Then, he walked away while waving the firearm above his head and shouting "yeh lo aazadi (take your freedom)". The incident took place amid heavy police presence.

The injured student, named Shadab Farooq, is admitted at the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

Joint Commissioner of Police (southern range) Devesh Srivastava said, based on the statement of the victim, a case of attempt to murder had been registered.

The case has been transferred to the Crime Branch, police said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police faced flak from Jamia students, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that the force's personnel had been "mute spectators".

Jamia’s vice-chancellor Najma Akhtar also condemned “the silence of the police.”

"We condemn this murderous and brutal act. I also condemn the silence of the police who stood just at a stone's throw from the miscreant. It speaks volumes about them and has shaken our faith in Delhi police,” Akhtar said.

If the miscreant had been nabbed by the police on time, this deplorable incident could have been averted, she added.

Later, the Delhi police issued a statement saying that the firing incident happened in a matter of seconds, and, by the time police could react, the man had fired his pistol at a group of protesters.