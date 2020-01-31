App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 31, 2020 03:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jamia firing: Accused to be produced before Juvenile Justice Board today

The Board will hear the matter around 3 pm, a senior police officer said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Image: Reuters
Image: Reuters

The man who fired at anti-CAA protestors near Jamia Millia Islamia will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board here on Friday, police said.

The Board will hear the matter around 3 pm, a senior police officer said.

On Thursday, protestors and police personnel faced off against each other near the Jamia Millia Islamia University after the man fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters, injuring a student before walking away while waving the firearm over his head shouting "Yeh lo Aazadi".

First Published on Jan 31, 2020 03:02 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Jamia firing #Juncenile Justice board

