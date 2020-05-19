App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 19, 2020 07:33 AM IST | Source: PTI

Jamaat Islami Hind urges govt to exempt places of worship under Lockdown 4.0

The Jamaat Islami Hind's Sharia Council also issued an advisory for Muslims on how they should spend the last days of Ramzan and how they should offer the Eid prayer.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Oman | Another oil rich country which makes the list. Oman does not levy any income tax on individuals. However, the sultanate levies 15 percent corporate tax on business entities, except oil selling companies which pay tax at the rate of 55 percent. A lower tax rate of 3 percent has been introduced for companies whose registered capital is below OMR 50,000. (Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque | Prasad Pillai/Flickr)
Oman | Another oil rich country which makes the list. Oman does not levy any income tax on individuals. However, the sultanate levies 15 percent corporate tax on business entities, except oil selling companies which pay tax at the rate of 55 percent. A lower tax rate of 3 percent has been introduced for companies whose registered capital is below OMR 50,000. (Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque | Prasad Pillai/Flickr)

Prominent Muslim body Jamaat Islami Hind (JIH) on Monday urged the government to exempt places of worship under lockdown 4.0, saying people should be allowed to perform their religious practices maintaining social distancing.

The Jamaat Islami Hind's Sharia Council also issued an advisory for Muslims on how they should spend the last days of Ramzan and how they should offer the Eid prayer.

The advisory was issued by Sharia Council's President Maulana Jalaluddin Umari and its Secretary Maulana Raziul Islam Nadvi.

Close

The Jamaat's Shariah Council has demanded that the government and authorities should exempt the places of worship under lockdown 4.0, a JIH statement said.

related news

"People should be permitted to practice their religious rites by maintaining social distancing," it said.

"Under the present circumstances, Eid ul Fitr prayer should be offered in Eidgahs (where Eid prayer is offered), Jama Masjid (Grand mosques) and the local mosques (depending on how many numbers of people are permitted)," the JIH said, adding that otherwise prayers can be offered at home.

JIH also urged people to avoid crowding the markets in the last days of Ramzan.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce. Watch Now!

First Published on May 19, 2020 07:27 am

tags #coronavirus #India #Jamaat Islami Hind #lockdown

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Centre may monetise borrowings if fiscal deficit exceeds estimate: Report

Centre may monetise borrowings if fiscal deficit exceeds estimate: Report

Empty middle seat? Depends on which country you are flying in

Empty middle seat? Depends on which country you are flying in

Coronavirus 'not a pandemic in Pakistan' says top court, ordering curbs lifted

Coronavirus 'not a pandemic in Pakistan' says top court, ordering curbs lifted

most popular

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert; IMD warns of high wind speed, disruption of services

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert; IMD warns of high wind speed, disruption of services

This is why Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises may be out of the race for Virgin Australia

This is why Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises may be out of the race for Virgin Australia

RBI may extend moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months: Report

RBI may extend moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.