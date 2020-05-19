Jamaat Islami Hind urges govt to exempt places of worship under Lockdown 4.0

Oman | Another oil rich country which makes the list. Oman does not levy any income tax on individuals. However, the sultanate levies 15 percent corporate tax on business entities, except oil selling companies which pay tax at the rate of 55 percent. A lower tax rate of 3 percent has been introduced for companies whose registered capital is below OMR 50,000. (Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque | Prasad Pillai/Flickr)

Prominent Muslim body Jamaat Islami Hind (JIH) on Monday urged the government to exempt places of worship under lockdown 4.0, saying people should be allowed to perform their religious practices maintaining social distancing.

The Jamaat Islami Hind's Sharia Council also issued an advisory for Muslims on how they should spend the last days of Ramzan and how they should offer the Eid prayer.

The advisory was issued by Sharia Council's President Maulana Jalaluddin Umari and its Secretary Maulana Raziul Islam Nadvi.

The Jamaat's Shariah Council has demanded that the government and authorities should exempt the places of worship under lockdown 4.0, a JIH statement said.

"People should be permitted to practice their religious rites by maintaining social distancing," it said.

"Under the present circumstances, Eid ul Fitr prayer should be offered in Eidgahs (where Eid prayer is offered), Jama Masjid (Grand mosques) and the local mosques (depending on how many numbers of people are permitted)," the JIH said, adding that otherwise prayers can be offered at home.

JIH also urged people to avoid crowding the markets in the last days of Ramzan.



